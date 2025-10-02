BBNaija S10: Faith disqualified from Big Brother’s house

Big Brother Naija Season 10 took a dramatic turn on Thursday as one of the housemates, Adewale Faith, simply known as Faith, was disqualified from the reality TV show.

The disqualification was announced by Big Brother while addressing the housemates, citing repeated violations of the show’s rules.

According to Big Brother, Faith’s recent altercation with another housemate, Sultana, breached the code of conduct guiding all housemates.

In a now-viral video on social media, he engaged in physical violence with Sultana, forcefully dragging a bucket from her until she fell.

Faith becomes the first housemate of the season to be disqualified, cutting short his journey for the ₦120 million grand prize.

Big Brother Naija, which premiered its 10th season earlier this year, now has nine housemates competing for the ultimate prize.

Tribune Online reports that Faith, a few weeks ago, described fellow housemate Imisi as a threat to his progress in the competition.

During a conversation with Mide and other housemates, Faith explained that his strained relationship with Imisi had made it nearly impossible for them to work together effectively.

“Imisi is a threat to my success,” Faith said, drawing gasps from the housemates.

