Why you should set SMART goals 

If you take out time to reflect on your dreams and vision, your goals will focus on what is important to you. Goal setting is important, and setting SMART goals is even more important. How you set your goals depends on if it’s short-term or long-term.

Short-term goals are the goals that you want to accomplish in no time, could be within a year. While long-term goals are goals that you want to accomplish later in the future.

According to Les Brown, “Your goals are the road maps that guide you and show you what is possible for your life.” Therefore, it safe to say that goal setting involves putting what is possible for your life in perspective.

What is Goal Setting? According to Merriam Webster’s dictionary, goal setting is the process of deciding what you want to achieve or what you want someone else to achieve over a particular period.

According to Tony Robbins, “Goal setting can look different depending on an individual’s lifestyle, values and definition of success. Your goals are unique to you and don’t need to look like anyone else’s.”

He further explained that “The classic goal-setting definition boils down to the process of identifying something you want to accomplish and establishing measurable objectives and timeframes to help you achieve it.”





What are SMART goals?

Putting into consideration the definition above, SMART goals are the roadmaps that guide you and put your life in perspective.

These goals must possess these qualities: they must be

S –Specific,

M – Measurable,

A – Achievable,

R – Realistic and Relevant,

T – Time-bound/Timely.

SMART goals help you get optimized results. Let’s take a look at these characteristics one after the other.

Corporate Finance Institute has explained this in simple terms:

Specific

This means that your goals have a focus, they are understandable and clear. Here, the goal is concerned with Who is involved in the goal. “What you want to accomplish. Where the goal is meant to be achieved. When do you want to achieve your goal. Why do you want to achieve the goal?”

Measurable

It means that your goals can be quantified, that is, there’s yardstick for your goals . Your SMART goals must answer the following questions. How many/ how much? How do I know if I have reached my goal? What’s the indicator of my progress?

Achievable

This kind of goal should be attainable and put things in perspective. They direct your focus and answer these questions:

“Have others done it and succeeded at it before?”

“Do I have the resources and capabilities to achieve the goal? If not, what have I not paid attention to?”

Realistic

A SMART goal must be realistic such that the goal can be achieved given the available resources and time.

A SMART goal is likely realistic if you believe that it can be accomplished. Ask yourself: “Is the goal realistic and within reach? Is the goal reachable, given the time and resources? Are you able to commit to achieving the goal?

Time-bound or Timely

A SMART goal should have a start and target date. It will give you a sense of urgency and motivation to achieve the goal. You should put these criteria in perspective.

Your goal must have a deadline. You should have an idea of when you want to achieve your goal.

However, with all of these criteria mentioned there is no guarantee that things will go on without challenges. Regardless, the beautiful thing is that they will keep you on your toes and give you something to look forward to.

See this quote from Susan Polis Schultz. “If you have a goal in life that takes a lot of energy, that requires a lot of work, that incurs a great deal of interest and that’s a challenge to you, you will always look forward to waking up to see what the new day brings”.

Importance of Setting SMART Goals

Gives you direction and focus

Gives you something to look out or aim for. Imagine starting a journey and having no idea where you are headed. Time will be lost. Energy will be lost and you might have gone too far before you realize that there is nothing in it for you.

Helps you to avoid distractions and align your focus. With your SMART goals, your eyes are on the ball.

Clear decision making: There’s clarity in your decision. You know what steps to take and what steps to avoid. Avoid the ones that don’t align with your goals.

Source of motivation

It gives you hope when you don’t feel like showing up. It also gives you something to look up to.

It helps you measure progress

Where you’re coming from, where you are, and how much longer it will take to get to where you are going.

Your SMART goals help you keep procrastination in check.

You achieve more

An achievement pushes you to want to do more. Then you keep going on and on because you begin to love achievements.

It inspires you to see beyond now and helps you focus on what’s next.

You move with speed

When you write down your goals you move faster than when you don’t. You cannot go wrong with writing them down.

Conclusively, don’t be a clueless traveller. Have SMART goals and run with them.

