The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has finally broken the silence on the decision of the organized labour to suspend its planned indefinite strike over the removal of petrol subsidy, disagreement on palliatives, among others.

Tribune Online reports that the Organized Labour suspended the indefinite strike action, which was slated to commence Tuesday, October 3, for 30 days, following a memorandum of understanding signed with the Federal Government (FG).

Following the suspension of the much-anticipated strike, the Labour Unions have continued to come under heavy criticism, with many suggesting that the unions have been sold out to the federal government.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Vanguard, NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero said the Organized Labour only agreed to suspend the planned indefinite strike after FG met no less than 90% of their demands through negotiation.

According to him, the main aim of every negotiation is to reach an agreement, adding that there was no need to proceed with the industrial action after getting 90% of their demands.

He revealed that the labour unions and FG have reached a reasonable conclusion on some of their demands, which includes the adoption of CNG as an alternative to petrol, meeting demands of tertiary institutions workers, commencement of work at the Port Harcourt refinery, increase in the wages of workers, among others.

He said, “The essence of every negotiation is to reach an agreement that is enforceable and implementable. So when negotiations start, unless there is any stalemate, its whole essence is for an agreement. When we started, we had our demands, it’s not by force that demands must be met hundred percent. I know that we got ninety percent of our demands and there was nothing left for us than to sign an agreement. To negotiate without signing an agreement makes the agreement incomplete. So, that was it.

“We demanded for CNG as an alternative to petrol. We have plans towards attaining that because it can’t be achieved the following day or in one week. So, plans were laid down for it, we insisted that the refineries must work.

“We are aware the refineries won’t work the following day, plans were on ground for us to even go and inspect what’s happening in the Port-Harcourt refinery to make sure that it is completed and come into the stream by December. We asked for a wage award, the President offered N25, 000 for the least-paid worker in Nigeria for just six months and we said no, we got it for every person across the board.”

