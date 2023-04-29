The National Population Commission (NPC) on Saturday, said the major decision to postpone the 2023 census exercise was to allow adequate participation of the incoming administration.

It said there was a need for the new administration to be abreast of the processes used in the collection of the census data.

The Commission’s Director of Public Affairs Department, Dr Isiaka Yahaya made the disclosure while speaking with Sunday Tribune in Abuja.

He explained that the main objective towards conducting the census is not just to collect data, but to also ensure that the data is used for planning purposes.

He added; “If that is the assumption, it means the administration that would use this data should be part of the collection of the data. It won’t be wise that at a certain stage when they come in, we should just throw the data at them.

“That would affect their confidence in the data. But now, we have gone far in the preparations, we are almost at the tail end. It is also good for the administration that will use the data both at the National and state level to know how the census would be conducted. If they participate in that process, I am sure that they will have faith using the data. This is one major reason for the postponement.”

However, he debunked claims that the postponement was due to lack of adequate preparation and funding.

According to him, the Federal Government (FG) had provided all the required funds needed to carry out the exercise.

His words: “The decision to postpone the Census is not a sudden one. It is something we saw coming. All preparations were already made so it was not postponed because we were not prepared. Secondly, it was not as a result of lack of funds the federal government had provided everything we needed.

“In fact we were already in the process of getting the required funds. As you know, government funds are not released once and the support was there. We had no doubt that the funds for the main exercise would also be made available but some other considerations came on board that made the postponement inevitable or desirable.”

The Census, which was slated to commence on 3rd of May 2023 was postponed indefinitely by the Federal Government (FG).





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement issued on Saturday had announced that the earlier scheduled exercise would now hold on a date to be determined by the incoming Administration.

It said the President gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

