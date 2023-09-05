The fortieth day (Arbaeen) commemoration after the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) is commemorated annually by the Islamic Movement, with a symbolic trek by millions of people from across the country.

Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara in a statement he signed on behalf of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, said though they started with few people and confined themselves to a particular place and recited some supplication, but they now trek in millions, an indication according to him that people are gradually beginning to realize the high position of Imam Husain (AS) in Islam.

He said this year’s Arba’een symbolic trek started since Sunday in Pambegua, while that of Kano, Funtua, Malumfshi and Kaduna held on Monday this week and ended Peacefully.

Sheikh Mainasara further stated that the commemoration continued on Tuesday around Abuja and will be concluded on Wednesday.

“Thousands of people marched from New Nyanya in Mararaba, Abuja-Keffi express way and also in Suleja”, he said.

“The purpose of the symbolic trek is to recall and experience the trial and tribulation faced by the Household of the Holy Prophet (AS), chained and dragged in a very hot and dry desert, barefoot from Karbala in Iraq to Damascus in Syria after the killing of Imam Husain 61 years after Hijra. It was a period of anger and anguish at the perpetrators of injustice not just in the plain of Karbala but the world over.

“The Arab’een trek has historical antecedent and religious precedence in Islam. The great Companion of the Holy Prophet (S), Jabir Bin Abdullahi al-Ansari was the first person, weak, aged and blind, who trekked barefoot with the help of a guide to where the body of Imam Husain (AS) was buried in Karbala.

“It was during this pilgrimage to the tomb of Imam Husain (AS). Jabir was met by survivors from the Family of the Holy Prophet led by Imam Zainul Abideen (AS), the son of Imam Husain (AS), where they spent days beside the tomb and mourned the killing of the Imam and other family members.

“Muslims identify with the family members of the Holy Prophet(S) through the Arbaeen trek, and in answer to the call and cause of Imam Husain (AS) in Karbala.

“Today not only in Nigeria or other places, but in Karbala, this Arbaeen commemoration has become the largest human gathering on earth with over 25 million people in attendance from various parts of the globe. Our trek on foot here in Nigeria is just another way of saying had it been there is a safe passage to Karbala from here, we would have marched to Karbala to pay homage to Imam Husain (AS) on this auspicious day.

“However we are aware of the antagonism shown to us by some people because of this Arbaeen commemoration by trekking. We will like to echo what our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky(H) has been saying on many occasions in answer to our critics”.





The statement said that Sheikh El-Zakzaky always said “Those who oppose the trek should have come and asked us why we do what we do, and not to pass judgment on us over what they do not know. If you don’t like what we are doing, then keep your mouth shut, it is our legs we use to trek with, not yours. If you don’t like the black attire we wear, we put it on our bodies, not yours. We will never force you to trek or wear black clothes, until we do that keep your mouth shut”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE