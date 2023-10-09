Following the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, has declared support for the Palestinians.

The escalated crisis, which had been linked to the attacks on al-Aqsa mosque and Gaza refugee camp in the past years, has since Saturday recorded more than 1,000 casualties on both sides.

It is recorded that Palestine had 421 deaths, while Israel has recorded over 700 deaths.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs the Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam Brigades, had explained that it launched its large-scale operation on Saturday in response to the “continued brutality” by Israel and its occupation administration against Palestinians.

This includes standing by as Israeli settlers launched attacks on Palestinian villages and neighbourhoods; attacking worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and killing an alarming number of Palestinians this year.

The solidarity walk of the IMN which kicked off around 4 pm on Monday from Banex Plaza Abuja, ended at the traffic light at Ahmadu Bello Way.

In a statement, Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto, a member of the movement, said: “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.

“Calling people to support justice everywhere and oppose tyranny and oppression everywhere is part of the teachings of our leader, Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H).

“For more than three decades, the Islamic movement, under the leadership of his eminence, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), has been organising programmes and protests in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“In view of the foregoing, we are urging all in Nigeria to break the deafening silence and raise voices to support the oppressed Palestinians.

“While rejoicing for the success recorded by Palestinians, we wish to urge people to pray for and support the Palestine resistance movement. The Palestinian struggle is a struggle against global injustice and for the oppressed people of the World.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE