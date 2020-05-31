Why we established community police ― Zamfara govt

Governor Bello Matawallen of Zamfara State has approved the establishment of community police under the supervision of the Nigeria Police in the state.

Under this arrangement, 700 youths will be trained by the police.

The state government took the decision to ban the state vigilante and established community police because of the complicity of the vigilante in handling who the security situation bedevilling the state.

According to a statement issued to Tribune Online on Sunday afternoon and signed by the Special Adviser Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, Zailani Bappa disclosed that the new body will compose of volunteers from across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state to be trained by the Nigeria Police under the Police Community Relations arrangement.

The statement maintained that “a total of 700 Youth will be meticulously selected, 50 each from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.”

“This new arrangement is different from the poorly conceived and now banned ‘Yan Sa Kai volunteers who were found complicit in compounding the security situation the state in the past.

“The new arrangement will comprise of authenticated volunteers who will be thoroughly trained by the Nigeria Police and will be uniformed for easy identification.

‘Their role will complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police in their respective communities,” Governor Matawalle explained further.

“Already, an arrangement to this effect has been made and the first batch of the volunteers will be launched very soon.

