Wase gives multi-million naira agricultural tractors, cars, motorcycles, others to constituents

The Deputy Speaker House Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has doled out multi-million naira worth of pieces of equipment to his constituents including 4 tractors, 200 sets of Sewing machines, 200 sets of Grinding machines, 152 motorcycles, and 3 Galaxy cars.

The Deputy Speaker who handed over the items to his Constituents in Bashar, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State at the weekend, also assured the Electorates of his continued support for the betterment of their lives.

Represented by his Legislative Aide, Musa Abdullahi Nyalong, Hon. Wase said the gesture was part of efforts aimed at appreciating the people for their continued support and job creations to them.

“We have been empowering our people right from our time that we first won an election far back as 2007 than in the opposition party, so today’s even is not a new thing,” he said.

“We have given four tractors one each to the four districts that we have in the local government area. And this is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of Nigeria should feed itself. So we gave the tractors so that our people can farm to produce foods that will feed Plateau State and Nigeria.

He urged the beneficiaries of the gesture to make good use of the items as a means of job creations.

“Those that got motorcycles should use to go to the farm, those that are not farmers should use it as a means of transport to earn a living. Those that got sewing machines, or grinding machines should also use it to earn a good living,” he said.

The beneficiaries of the gesture expressed delights and prayed for a successful tenure in the years ahead.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story

Economy: Many Miles Crossed, Many Miles Lie Ahead

Politics and economy are entangled. Politics determines the economic direction while the economy determines the strength of the polity. If the economy is ailing, so will be the polity and vice versa. But the interplay between politics and the economy is choreographed by politicians… Read full story

COVID-19: We’re Yet To Receive Promised Ventilators From US ― Minister

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States of America (USA). The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily news conference… Read full story

Sokoto Bandit Attacks: Buhari Orders ‘Fierce’ Military Operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military to embark of a fierce operation to dislodge bandits terrorising people in Sokoto State. While condoling with families who lost loved ones in an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government it the state, he prayed for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE