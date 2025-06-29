Why Uche Ogbodo is angry?

NOLLYWOOD actress Uche Ogbodo is angry—and she’s making no effort to hide it. The outspoken mother of three has taken to Instagram to lash out at a certain friend (or group of friends) she claims has overstayed their welcome in her life.

In a heated outburst that has continued to generate reactions, Ogbodo didn’t mince words as she announced a personal breakup—not from romance, but from what she described as “stupid, baseless and selfish friendships.”

“I was already done with stupid, baseless and selfish friendships anyway!” she posted. “Now, if you don’t like me, I don’t like you too! Aura 4 aura!”

The actress, known for her bold opinions, said she is clearly tired of behind-the-scenes drama, and she’s not keeping it private anymore. Some people connected her recent post to earlier cryptic jabs directed at people she claimed were constantly criticising her moves.

Sources close to the actress believe the repeated online jabs are aimed at someone she once trusted—a former close ally who, according to insiders, betrayed her loyalty.

Her anger appears to be boiling over from weeks of tension. Just last year, Ogbodo had issued a warning to haters and naysayers, saying she spent years finding her voice and would never allow anyone to silence her again.

“I’ve found my voice and I won’t lose it,” she said in a post at the time. “I will speak truth to power, and I’ll stand for what is right—always.”

Uche’s frustration doesn’t end with friendships. She recently blasted the entertainment industry as “a dark place,” accusing many of her colleagues of harbouring envy instead of celebrating others.

“Be happy for people if you want good things to come your way,” she warned in a now-deleted post. “There’s too much jealousy in this industry.”

In another moment of brutal honesty, the actress shared advice to single entertainers considering marriage: stick to your own kind. “If you want peace in your home, marry within the industry,” she said. “Nollywood women make the best wives. We understand the hustle.”

