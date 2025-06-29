How I intended becoming a Pharmacist, studied Geology, but ended up an IT guru —Koleosho

Tayo Koleosho, the current Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is a tech expert. In this interview by Yomi Ayeleso, he spoke of his career journey, which started with the dream of being a pharmacist but eventually saw him turn IT specialist, among other issues. Excerpts:

HOW would you describe your growing up, that is, your early life and background?

It was quite a journey. I was born on July 27, 1970. I attended Bodija International School in Ibadan for my primary education, which I completed in 1981. I then proceeded to Loyola College, also in Ibadan, from 1981 to 1986, where I obtained my WAEC. We fondly called ourselves the best school in the world in those days.

After my Loyola years, I attended the International School in Ibadan for my Advanced Levels, A’ Levels, and later went to the University of Ibadan (UI), where I studied Geology. I graduated from there in the 1993/1994 academic session.

Why Geology out of all those options you might have had then, and how did you eventually become an IT guru?

Honestly, I initially intended to study Pharmacy. But after my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jos, Plateau State, I left for the United States of America and enrolled at Johns Hopkins University. I began a career in Information Technology when I graduated in the year 2000 with a Master’s degree in Information Technology, with a concentration in Information Assurance and Security. That was the turning point. It marked the beginning of my professional career. I joined Honeywell International, a Fortune 500 company in the U.S., where I worked for five years and rose to the position of Technical Project Manager.

Afterward, I transitioned into consulting, working with several reputable organizations, including BearingPoint, Deloitte, and PwC. I also worked at American Expressin the U.S.

Eventually, I returned to Nigeria and became the Chief of Risk and Compliance at Interswitch from 2009 to early 2011. Following that, I served as the Special Adviser on Information Technology to the Oyo State Government from 2011 to 2012. I was later appointed Commissioner for Intergovernmental Relations from 2012 to 2014. I resigned from the State Executive Council and returned to my consulting business.

I founded MData Solutions, a company focused on human capital development in Project Management, Risk Management, Information Assurance, and Data Analysis. I’ve continued with MData Solutions over the years, though I briefly returned to the U.S. after the COVID-19 pandemic to work with Dell Technologies as a Senior Consultant in Cybersecurity and AI Methodology Development. Now, I am back in Nigeria, serving as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

But what was growing up like for you?

Growing up was fun. I had a very good upbringing, especially during my early years. I think we had enough people in my family to create our own fun. My dad was very involved, and so was my mother. I had a lot of friends—it was truly a good time.

How did your interest in technology develop?

Actually, it happened by accident. I studied Geology and had little interest in technology at the time. But that changed when I went to the U.S. for my Master’s. My original plan was to study Environmental Science, but the first course I took was Computer Science 101—an introduction to information technology as a foundation for understanding the intersection between tech and the environment. That class completely changed my trajectory. I became so fascinated with technology that I switched my major from Environmental Science to Information Technology. It all started with that one course—Introduction to Information Technology.

What was your experience like serving as a Commissioner in Oyo State?

I was born into a highly politically-exposed family. My dad was one of the youngest members of the House of Assembly in 1979 and later served as Commissioner for Works in Oyo State. So, I’ve always been connected to the public sector and the political landscape.

Becoming a Commissioner was the natural intersection of a decade of private sector experience and my long-standing familiarity with the public sector. Bridging the two wasn’t difficult for me. It was an easy transition because I understood both worlds. The ability to navigate the different mindsets—private and public—is crucial, and I was able to do that effectively. The transition was smooth.

What does leadership mean to you?

To me, leadership is about setting examples and leading through them. People don’t necessarily do what you say—they do what they see you do. Leadership involves clear vision, effective communication, and integrity.

Defining a vision is important, but making sure everyone understands and can follow it is equally critical. Integrity means doing what you say and saying what you do. People should be able to trust your word.

Also, if the facts change, you should be willing to change your mind. Leadership includes the ability to take correction, make a U-turn, and self-correct. Being a leader doesn’t mean you can’t be wrong. These are the values that have guided my leadership journey.

What do you do to relax and unwind?

I’m addicted to squash—I find it incredibly relaxing. I also unwind by reading, and I read exclusively non-fiction. Life is full of fiction-like events already, so I prefer books grounded in reality. I enjoy spending time with friends and socializing. But squash remains a significant part of my life. I currently serve as President of the African Diaspora Squash Association (ADSA).

What advice would you offer young Nigerians?

I would advise young Nigerians not to view success as a one-time or one-off event, but as a journey. Failure isn’t final—it’s only a step in the learning process. If you learn from it, you haven’t failed. So, focus on the journey, not just the destination. Every step along the way counts. Be fully engaged in whatever you’re doing and don’t be afraid of failure. As Thomas Edison said, each failure simply teaches you a way not to do something, so you can improve next time.

READ ALSO: How I ended up studying Botany instead of Medicine —Prof Adedeji