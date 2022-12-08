Why Tinubu remains preferred candidate ― Senator Nnamani

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has advanced reasons why the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the preferred option to the electorate, particularly the Nigerian Youth.

The former Enugu State governor in a statement on Thursday recalled that as Lagos State governor, Tinubu on the assumption of office in 1999 embarked on a series of sustainable policies towards addressing the high unemployment rate, drug abuse, and challenges facing the youths.

According to Nnamani in his series of tweets; #citi_ BOY series noted that “Lagos State at the period saw a significant influx of youths looking for better livelihood.

Tinubu recognized that it would have been disastrous if left unattended, and therefore launched waves of reforms that re-invigorated the economy and ensured that the vast majority of the working population, who were primarily youths, were employed”.

Tinubu, he stated also established the Anti-Drug Misuse Campaign initiative to inform adolescents about the risks associated with illicit drug use pointing out that the pervasive drug abuse epidemic had successfully, destroyed many young people.

“Tinubu also increased the annual funding for the rehabilitation agencies to over three million Naira and subsequently created youth centers so that people would participate in educational and recreational activities that would help them develop healthy self-esteem in a secure and well-supervised environment.”

“Vocational training centers were developed by Tinubu’s administration in March 2003 to rehabilitate hoodlums, neighborhood boys, and the homeless who were desirous of making a turning point in their lives by economically empowering them through training in professions like carpentry, shoemaking, hairdressing, and tie-and-dye.”

