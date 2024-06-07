The chief spokesperson of the Obi-Datti organisation, Tanko Yunusa believes the OBIdient Movement is bigger than the Labour Party amid controversies trailing the establishment of mobilisation directorate by the party.

He said this on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

On reason for his assertion, he said; “It’s bigger than the Labour Party. It is so because it is a move of its own that has a life of its own. What they are interested in is good governance”.

“Even if the Labour Party is doing something that is wrong, they are able to challenge it. Let me go further. Even His Excellency [Peter Obi], if he does something that is not aligned with good governance, we would challenge it,” he added.

According to him, “OBIdients are loyal to the messages that connect to good governance and Peter Obi is championing that particular good governance”.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE