Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has said most attacks are carried out by criminals who usually familiarise themselves with the areas before executing their nefarious acts.

To this end, he advised communities to form intelligence outfits among themselves in order to identify strangers and fish out criminals.

The commissioner was speaking at a state-level strategic stakeholders engagement workshop for Effective Early Warning Early Response (EWER) system in Nigeria organised by Institute for Peace & Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in collaboration with Kaduna State Peace Commission in Kaduna.

According to him, the issue of security needs holistic approach to tackle it, saying, everyone should be involved if we want to end it.

Also speaking during the event, the Emir of Zazzau, Alh Nuhu Bamalli called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity irrespective of their tribes and religious persuasions.

“Violence cannot take us anywhere, we must relate with each other irrespective of our differences, our differences should be seen as part of development. We should not be seen as a divided people, let us embrace love and unity,” he said.

The Director General of IPCR, Dr Joseph Ochogwu noted that IPCR is in the process of building a robust conflict early response system under a project called ‘Peace Action for Rapid and Transformative Nigeria Early Response’ (PARTNER).

Represented by Mr Steve Agbo, he appealed to participants to see how best they can mitigate and prevent conflict from becoming violent and catastrophic to human lives.

The executive vice chairman, Kaduna State Peace Commission, Dr Saleh Momale urged Kaduna residents to always use the EWER system by reporting conflicts in their communities.

He said the commission is working with religious and traditional leaders in order to ensure religious tolerance in the State.

“We are working with our religious leaders and traditional rulers, youth and women groups to pass the message that will encourage people of Kaduna state to embrace plurality. Religious differences should not be a basis for hatred. We are also trying to create stronger unity among the citizens,” he added.





The chief of party, PARTNER project and effective conflict early warning system in Nigeria, Chrisantus Lapang said the programme was dedicated to peacebuilding where stakeholders will set agenda and strategies on early warning.

