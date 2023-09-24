Authority of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, has sacked and suspended lecturers and other categories of workers for various misconducts.

This is the sequel to panel recommendations for the expulsion and suspension of more than 14 individuals, including staff and students.

The implicated workers comprise a priest, three lecturers, and students.

This was disclosed in a release signed by Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, the Special Adviser to the University’s Vice-Chancellor on Public Relations and Special Duties, Prof Charles Esimone.

Three lecturers were accused of extorting students who successfully completed their courses

The statement read in part, “The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has taken disciplinary actions against the following staff and students for various offences.





“Principal Executive Officer 11 abandoned his duty post for a considerable length of time. As a result, he was indicted for gross misconduct and suspended from duty for six months to serve as a deterrent to other officers

“Senior Executive Officer was indicted for fraudulent financial transaction concerning the University. She was suspended for six months on half salary,” the Varsity said

The priest and another were both accused of aiding and abetting examination misconduct after collecting gratification from students.

One of the lecturers was indicted for clearing and graduating a student who had 12 outstanding courses.

The panel recommended that he should be dismissed from the services of the University, while the result should be withdrawn, and further credentials such as certificates and transcripts should not be issued.

