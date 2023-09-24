Following the outrage generated over the poor kits worn by contingents from Ekiti state in the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Delta State, the state government has recalled the General manager of the State Sports Council, Adekunle Adeyemi from the competition.

There were concerns especially on social media at the weekend following the photographs from the opening ceremony of the competition where contingents from Ekiti were seen in poor kits compared to other states.

The commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun in a statement on Sunday said the governor, Biodun Oyebanji was embarrassed by the show of events at the ceremony and recalled the official to answer questions on the development.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, the commissioner added that the state government took full responsibility, “for the regrettable incident.”

The statement reads, “The directive followed the shabby appearance of the State contingent at the march-past event during the opening ceremony of the National Youths Games.

“Adeyemi is expected to explain circumstances leading to the shabby kitting of the state athletes at the opening session, which photograph is circulating online. He was directed to hand over to the next most senior official at the Games and return home immediately.

“The official who will act as head of the delegation is to oversee the welfare and wellbeing of the athletes at the competition. ”

The Commissioner, however, maintained that the state Government made adequate provision for the team’s participation at the Games.

He restated the commitment of the Oyebanji administration to providing platforms for Ekiti youths to exhibit their God-given talents in line with the youth development and job creation agenda of the administration.

