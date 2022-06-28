Why I Wrote Suicidal Phase

Following the successful release of his last single; Jo (Amapiano Remix) featuring Tairon, David Omyl, a young talented music producer, songwriter and musician, releases this song; Suicidal Phase which from the name indicates and explains what he passed through during his state of depression and also explains how he overcame it.

He stated that during that period, music was his only form of therapy and escape so he decided to release this song.
Hopefully whoever listens to this would be able to gather all the courage needed to keep fighting and pushing.

