Why I will not play overly explicit roles —Mercy Flawless

You can call her bold and energetic Mercy and you may not be wrong. Popular as Mercy Flawless, the fast-rising movie producer has come a long way in Nollywood and says she has a lot to give when it comes to role interpretation, among others. She speaks about her career, business and more in this interactive session with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

You have experience in writing and acting to a large extent. How did the journey begin for you in acting?

This may sound like a cliché but the truth is, my acting journey started when I was in primary one. I played the role of Mary the mother of Jesus, and the smallest pupil in my class then, Emmanuel, played the role of Jesus. Fast forward to 2001, I started auditioning for roles at Wale Adenuga Production (WAP) Studio. I usually get past the first stage of audition but did not get to go back for second rounds due to traveling out of Lagos for stage plays with my church drama group. We used to travel all over South-West to perform on stage. I played extras role in ‘I need To Know’ series and shot three seasons with them between 2002 and 2004. In 2002, a friend I met on the set introduced me to Lola Alao, and that was the beginning of my journey into Yoruba movie industry. I played a few extras role here and there and got to be on set with lots of amazing actors. I was also part of Mazi Mperempe sitcom cast on NTA channel 10 back then.

At what point did you decide that filmmaking is the main stay for you?

It’s a long term dream. It started when I was very young. Whenever I watch a movie and I see how amazing the actors are, I used to tell myself that I want to become both a TV broadcaster, and a filmmaker; why do one when I can do the two. These thoughts made me convince my parent to let us use my house compound for theater rehearsals. Our house used to be a beehive of activities; people in my neighborhood will stand in front of my house to catch a glimpse of our drama rehearsals. I enjoyed dancing and singing cultural songs in and out of the rehearsal ground.

The industry keeps expanding by the day and practitioners are getting in regularly. How do you manage to keep your place?

You retain your space by being consistent and loyal to what I’m passionate about. I refuse to quit or get tired of pursuing the craft.

What was the first experience like when you appeared before the camera?

It was a dream come true, I gave it my all because I did not want to goof.

We have heard stories about how movie producers demand sex from rising actresses for role. Were you at any point in such situation?

I was approached with such request on two occasions by two different people few years apart but I declined on both accounts and felt disappointed in the people involved. It did not deter me from pursuing my dreams. I see both episodes as work hazards and I pushed them behind me but avoided the perpetrators like a plague.

What was that experience that touched you most in the industry that you may never forget since you joined?

It was during my first audition at WAP in 2001. I was called in for my turn to audition and I was standing face to face with Antar Laniyan, Bakky Adeoye and other judges. They gave me a scenario to act and I went into character. The positive answer from all judges that I passed the audition and qualified for a second round of audition got me excited. I held myself from screaming until I got outside the premises then let out a ‘Thank you Jesus’ scream with a big smile on my face. I couldn’t stop telling anyone who cared to listen about my experience. I am grinning from ear to ear as I type this answer. It was indeed a beautiful memory.

You have produced movies as well as being a show presenter. How easy has it been managing your interests?





The love and passion for the two has kept me going. I record and upload my podcast on Anchor FM occasionally. I oversea movie projects and assign coordinators accordingly. I have staff that writes for my blog and I supervise them myself.

What do you make of the entertainment industry and how people tag female celebrities as wayward people?

We intend to change the narrative. Sincerely, the industry is evolving and I believe that the unnecessary tag will fall off in the long run.

Are there limits to the roles you can play in a movie?

Yes, I can’t play scary roles or overly explicit ones. It doesn’t make me less of an actor; it’s just a personal reason.

For curious male fans out there, are you single or taken?

I can tell you I’m single today and get engaged before this story is published. I don’t want to get people confused.

Which movies have you produced and tell us about projects in the pipeline?

I produced a series showing on MercyflawlessTv via YouTube titled ROOMMATE. Some of the few movies in post production are CAMPUS TALE and AWAWI, both Directed by Tolulope Elijah Originator, AKITIYAN, Directed by Abbey Jimoh, ADABA, Directed by Tunde Anjola, TOLUWALASE, Directed by Oladele Matti; the title could change for any of them when we go to Censors Board. I am both the producer and Executive producer of all movies mentioned. We have few more in the pipeline, but they are still in pre-production stage.

Tell us about your NGO and what you intend to achieve with it?

Funke Mercy Tanimola (FMT) Foundation is very dear to me. It was founded in 2014, registered with CAC Abuja is 2021. The aim of the foundation is to help orphans, homeless, less-privileged, students and widows. What we have been doing is paying student schools fees and taking care of their monthly upkeep.

We also do a lot of community outreach that extend to the widows. Every Ramadan, we support mosque with resources needed for breaking of fast, and during Ileya, we celebrate with the less-privileged mostly in private. During Christmas, we organize outreach party for Widows, orphans, and less privileged, and everyone gets to go home with live chickens, rice, other food items and cash.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP