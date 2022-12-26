Why I resigned from Akeredolu’s government ― Agboola, ex-Ondo deputy gov

The former deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has disclosed reasons for dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) for the opposition People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) saying his decision is based on principles and conviction.

Ajayi, who stated this during a town hall meeting at the Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, said he decided to resign his position as deputy governor to free the people of Ondo South out of bondage.

He said, “I purposely resigned my office as deputy governor when I discovered that I’m in captive under the guise of family government.

“I thought the best thing is to leave the party, and I did not leave APC because I had issues with anyone. I did not also leave because I hated the party.

“But I left because it did not provide me with the opportunity to deploy my wealth of experience to serve the good people of Ondo State”

He, however, solicited the support of the people of the state and the southern Senatorial districts, promising that the area would witness unprecedented development if the people vote for all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Agboola assured the people of riverine communities balanced representations If duly elected as Senator, adding that the era of marginalisation would soon be things of the past.

“The southern Senatorial districts need to be free from political scavengers for a revitalised and stable economic, redeemed security architecture and for all these to be actualised, we need to rethink and take our scope beyond vote buying.

“The only answer to this is to vote the present administration out of the system and vote for PDP, APC has done us more arms than good.

“Both me and Kolade Akinjo are agents of positive change and we will cause it to happen as tested and trusted PDP flag bearers.

“Enough is enough for this dictatorial regime. We can’t afford to loot our heritage as Oil producing area. We need to put a stop to marginalisation,” he said.

The Chairman of the party in the area, Hon. Omotehinse Oladipupo slammed the APC regime for allegedly ruining Nigeria and pushing the country into becoming a failed state, warning Nigerians against returning APC to power both at the national and state levels.

He described the re-election bid of the ruling APC as an attempt to further plunge Nigeria into the abyss of economic disaster, urging Nigerians not to allow the affliction to rise the second time.

Omotehinse, however, urged Nigerians to vote for the PDP in the interest of the unity, peace and progress of the country, pointing out that the PDP administration, if voted in 2023, would restore and rekindle brotherhood among Nigerians.





He called on the people of the Ilaje community and Ondo state to vote for PDP in the forthcoming general elections, saying the 2023 general elections offer Nigerians another historic opportunity to make Nigeria work again.

“The APC government has brought this nation to its kneels. All the things we thought could not happen had happened in the last seven years. There is no way we can exonerate APC from the problems of this country. APC has ruined this country.

“Nigerians should say no to any politician seeking elective office under APC. 2023 presents historic opportunity to make Nigeria work again,” he said.

The federal lawmaker, Kolade Akinjo, promised to serve his people better if elected alongside Ajayi, saying he would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that dividends of democracy are shared among the democrats.

“Within my seven years in office as Reps member, I was able to accomplish some of my campaign promises in which provision of Infrastructural facilities, human capital development projects, scholarships Programmes for indigents of Ilaje Kingdom”.

“I am stating it categorically that if you can beat your chests for me and Dr Agboola Ajayi as senator, we are assuring you of aggressive developments and no stone would be left unturned.”

