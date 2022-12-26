House Of Representatives Press Corps Splashes Gifts, Food Items On Abuja Orphanage Home

Moved by positive emotions on how to address and arrest the plight of the less privileged in society, the House of Representatives Press Corps at the weekend visited Karu Orphanage with gifts, food items, and clothing.

In her remarks during the event, the Chairman of the Corps, Grace Ike challenged good-spirited Nigerians and the government at all levels to cooperate with organizations, and NGOs to always assists orphanages in the country.

The Chairman while presenting the items on behalf of the Corps to the management of the home, urged them not to look at the number of items that were presented but at the motives and intent.

She further explained that the Corps under her leadership had decided to visit the home given the ‘season’ as it has provided ample opportunity for all including media practitioners to demonstrate generosity to people especially those lacking fundamental human needs in society.

On her reasons for the visit, the chairman of HORPC stated ” some people might assume that the primary responsibility of a journalist is to inform, educate and entertain but we also care because we are the conscience of society. Please, accept our token donation. Do not look at the quantity but the intention behind it- which is love.

“I will also use this opportunity to appeal to other spirited individuals to always remember our children in orphanages and hospitals, We know that government alone cannot do it but with the assistance of other well-meaning Nigerians, the welfare and condition of our orphanages will be improved.”

He emphasized the need for security within the premises stressing feeding as a problem.

In his remarks during the visit, the Administrator of the home, Musa Danjuma commended the Corps for the visit and presentation of gifts, promising to put all items donated to good use and for the purposed meant for.

Danjuma further informed journalists during the visit that his orphanage home accepts children from all parts of the country through the Gender Department of Social Development Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He emphasized that some children at the home are for adoption while others are not.

He informed that the home is sustained by subvention from Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, and donors from individuals, Cooperate organizations, and NGOs among others.