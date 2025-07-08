Why I left APC — Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF), Babachir Lawal has shed light on his decision to resign from the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter of resignation, he said his intention is to team up with similar aspirations towards rescuing the country in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

A major critic of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the ex-SGF was part of the promoters of the coalition of political leaders that adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) last Wednesday in Abuja as a choice platform for the 2027 elections.

However, Babachir Lawal was silent on his next political affiliation after quitting the APC, promising to announce later where he would “join other compatriots to work towards making Nigeria, a better living place for all citizens.”

His letter of resignation was addressed to the chairman of Bangshika Ward of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The letter read: “My Chairman Sir, I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress APC.

“In due course, I will make public my current political affiliations where I plan to join other compatriots to work towards making Nigeria, a better living place for all citizens.

“This resignation takes immediate effect. Please, remain blessed and extend my warm regards to other members of your party.”