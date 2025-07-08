Politics

Why I left APC — Babachir Lawal

Tribune Online
Babachir Lawal speak about Nigeria's 2027 general elections

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF), Babachir Lawal has shed light on his decision to resign from the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter of resignation, he said his intention is to team up with similar aspirations towards rescuing the country in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

A major critic of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the ex-SGF was part of the promoters of the coalition of political leaders that adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) last Wednesday in Abuja as a choice platform for the 2027 elections.

However, Babachir Lawal was silent on his next political affiliation after quitting the APC, promising to announce  later where he would “join other compatriots to work towards making Nigeria, a better living place for all citizens.”

His letter of resignation was addressed to the chairman of Bangshika Ward of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The letter read: “My Chairman Sir, I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress APC.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: ASUU directs members to begin nationwide strike

“In due course, I will make public my current political affiliations where I plan to join other compatriots to work towards making Nigeria, a better living place for all citizens.

“This resignation takes immediate effect. Please, remain blessed and extend my warm regards to other members of your party.”

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Oyo APC guber hopeful, APC present candidates flags, Oyo APC on Ibadan teenager, APC sues for peace, APC raises alarm, FCT reconciliation committee, Analyst warns APC against Gov Oborevwori , APC policy roundtable on Nigeria's economy, Delta APC elders call for suspension of Rep member over 2027 endorsement remark, APC decries poor fortunes, Lagos LG polls: APC okays 432 chairmanship aspirants, Delta APC urges new members to register, 2027: Obidient movement chieftain mocks APC over new coalition APC commences sale of nomination forms for NASS bye-elections
Next Article cassava FG urged to include women, youth in cassava export drive

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×