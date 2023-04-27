Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has revealed that he banned the use of motorcycles, popularly known as “Okada,” in the state during his administration because of intelligence reports indicating that the riders were using them to deliver illicit drugs to youths.

Fashola disclosed this while delivering a lecture titled “Vocational-Technical Training and Skills Acquisition and Youth in the World of Work and Employment Market: What does Nigeria have to offer?” at the Federal College of Education, Akoka’s 38th Convocation Ceremony in Lagos.

“Illicit drugs damage the mind; hence, there is nothing one can do once the mind is damaged, and such the graduands should run away from it,” Fashola said, adding that a drug-free society is essential for the future. He commended the current Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, for his zeal in achieving a drug-free country, citing the seizure of over two million kilograms of illicit drugs and the arrest of 38 barons.

Fashola emphasized the need for Nigerian graduates to reorient themselves, noting that they were not socialized to be entrepreneurs but employees. He urged them to imbibe the mindset of serving their fatherland and to be creators, as there are enormous talents in everyone calling for them to be harnessed.

According to Fashola, “The Nigerian developmental agenda has been normalized around what the country can do for us. But I think there should be a corresponding designed agenda for what we are bringing to the table. The one-way side that we are following has enabled us to know our roles, but how many of us know our duties?”

The Provost of the College, Dr Wahab Azeez, also noted that the 21st century is an era driven by skills across disciplines without which modern inventions would have been impossible, adding that the citadel of learning was founded with the aim of grooming and producing teachers in Technical, Vocational and Commercial academic disciplines. However, inadequate resources have militated against optimal implementation and best outputs despite the importance of the skills, he added.

