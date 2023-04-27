Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Culture and Tourism, Mr Ademola Ige has appealed to indigenes of the state, home and abroad, to complement the strides of the state government through their continuous contributions and donations to the various sectors of the state.

Ige made this appeal while receiving donations to the Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan, from the Ibadan Descendants Development Union (IDDU) in Canada, on Thursday.

Donated were 100 adult bedsheets, 100 children bedsheets, 30 delivery packs and cash for 20 pregnant women.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State government, Ige held that it was a mirage thinking that government alone can attend to all the needs of society.

He stressed that donations from well-meaning individuals and groups would go a long way in enhancing governance for the good of society.

Ige particularly commended the IDDU for the donation, especially with pregnant women as the main beneficiaries.

He also described as noteworthy the fact that indigenes who travelled out of the country still deemed it fit to return to give back to their hometown.

IDDU representatives including Mr Benjamin Adegoke and Dr Ayobami Ojoawo assured that the group was resolved to continually attend to the needs of Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Yemetu, for it to serve its patients better.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE