Ihuoma Nwigwe, a graduate of Health Science from Quinnipiac University, Connecticut and a fitness coach, meal plan expert and serial entrepreneur has given reasons why she is passionate about helping people, especially women stay fit and healthier.

Born into an athletic family, Ihuoma, in a chat with the Nigerian Tribune, said that fitness is in her blood. According to her, “My father played soccer and lawn tennis, while my mother taught physical education in school.”

Her siblings, including Nollywood actor, Enyinna Nwigwe, are all fitness enthusiasts.

With extensive experience in elite fitness gyms across the US, Ihuoma’s expertise is widely recognised. Notably, she is the founder of the ‘Selfitness’, ‘Curvygirl Magic’, ‘Amazon Fit’ and ‘Selfitness Restaurant’ brands, all of which are focused on helping women stay healthy and fit.

These fitness programmes are designed to help women shed weight and stay in tune despite busy schedules.

In the business sphere and away from the gym, Ihuoma held a seven-year role as an Employment Practices Liabilities Analyst for Chubb Insurance, the world’s largest publicly traded Property and Casualty insurer. In this capacity, she handled claims and lawsuits related to sexual harassment and discrimination for top sporting athletes and prominent US companies including professional basketball players and Yale University. She is currently a Health Care Audit Examiner.

Ihuoma’s purpose and passion for fitness have driven her to elevate the standard in Nigeria’s health and wellness industry. She is usually seen giving fitness tips online, or running sessions with Lagos’ fitness influencers, or holding corporate workout sessions for corporate organisations.

A devoted mother to her teenage daughter, Ihuoma juggles parenting responsibilities with her demanding workout routines and jobs, and can often be spotted working out with her daughter who is on course to literally fill her mother’s heels in the future.

Currently, Ihuoma Nwigwe serves as the General Manager for the biggest gym in Lagos, Skyfit Gym Lagos.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE