Gospel musician, Evangelist Olubukola Akinade, popularly known as Senwele Jesu, has continued to leverage on her brand through her works and way of life. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, she speaks on the setbacks in the church and the way forward, among other things.

You have sustained your marriage, which clocked 20 years recently. How have you been able to achieve this?

My entire life has been about God. He is the reason behind my living, my home, my family, my calling and everything that concerns me. I am ever grateful to Him for upholding me and my home for two decades and still counting. Though it has not been easy as a wife, mother and gospel musician, God has been faithful to me. I feel this grace will correct the impression in some quarters that 90 per cent of women in ministry do not have a home. They believe women in ministry lack submission and respect for spouses. To the glory of God, I am doing well in the ministry and the Lord is keeping my home for the last 20 years and I am confident that we will do more.

That means you believe that not all female gospel musicians are wayward?

Yes, it is a message even to the world at large that no matter who you are or the level you think the Lord has taken you to as a woman, you must have a crown upon your head. It is Biblical. It is also a message to some people that have one problem or the other in their marital lives. I got calls from people that were moved by the success and willing to have a sustainable home and I prayed for them that it will become a reality. It is not as if there were no challenges in the 20 years journey, but the ability to adapt and the strength to make it work is the main thing. As long as you see your man as your partner and your friend, you will be able to settle things amicably without the involvement of a third party if any issue or misunderstanding comes up.

You are one of the most popular gospel musicians in the industry. What do you think makes you to remain relevant in the industry?

Grace is the word. As a woman, as a mother, as a lady, it is not convenient. I had to attend to my husband and children. I am not too big to attend to some house chores. I do my things myself; I don’t have a housemaid and I don’t pray to have one because I can’t watch someone else’s child to work for me while my children move around. I prepare for my home even when I am not around. I have to save my home and my ministry. This takes grace and I thank God for giving me the grace and total submission.





You have a very tight schedule with various engagements. How have you been coping?

By the grace of God, things are getting better daily. As early as January 2, I have been on the field. When it is happening like this, it shows God is backing you up. It is not about being a professional or the years one has spent in the industry, but it takes the grace of God. I love to be on the field, but I do create some time to relax, especially when I am out of the country. Though I do minister outside the shores of the country, especially when people know that I am around, I have enough time to rest because I have a little freedom from home responsibilities. So, I use that time to rest and when the duty calls, I will go.

How is your relationship with other female musicians in the country?

I feel like a sister among them. They all know that I am a playful person and very free and if I am offended, I will speak it out immediately and after that, all is fine. It has been a one big family and God has been using everyone in diverse ways.

There is the belief that gospel music is dominating the music industry. Do you agree with this?

Yes, gospel music has been on a fast track for about two to three years now. Some stars are rising and we are indeed moving and shaking the world with an unimaginable force. But this is not enough to rejoice about. Our joy is that as we are expanding, growing, and multiplying, are we really on the right track? I will be following in the precept of this work and obeying the call of the master, are we doing according to His will? That was what prompted one of my videos. We thank God for technology and social media, but we are worried by those gospel singers who infuse slangs from the club into the church. It is disgusting and an insult to God. We are defiling the altar and that is why it is losing its power now when you bring an unknown vessel or unclean vessel into the house of the Lord.

What is the inspiration behind your song “Faso Bora?”

To the glory of God, I am a multi-purpose person. The song is also a gospel song. Anything that preaches morals, God, correcting the society and good news is gospel. It is a gospel song in another dimension because as a child of God, there are some things you ought not to do. For example, it is forbidden for me to go to church half-naked as a Christian. Some churches and some denominations do not allow ladies to wear trousers to church. Some do not permit leaving your hair open in the church as a lady, but some do that.

But according to the Bible, it is not proper for a woman to put on whatever that belongs to a man and as if that is not enough, they wear it about as well as to the church now. You now wonder whether this is a church or a club. So, the Lord raises a mouthpiece to correct the wrongs. This is moral decadence. This is not good in the house of God. I am not resting on my oars. I am working to spread the message across. I know some people may not like it, but we need to preach the gospel.

A lot of ungodly things are happening in the church and nobody is talking about them. This is uncalled for. I will not join the leagues of those that are silent. This is why I followed the instruction of the Holy Spirit to address them.

What should people be expecting from you for the remaining part of this year?

To the glory of God, I have been busy with God’s assignment. The year is loaded and we have been revealing the assignment God has given us for the year. I want to create more platforms for the up-and-coming gospel musicians through seminars and other means. Also, the mid-year praise concert the Lord has laid upon my hand, tagged, “Fiyin Folu” will have the United Kingdom edition. The Nigeria version billed to hold June 17 is in the top gear.

God gave me the vision of the two major events a year interval and He has been my back bone since we started. Praise Banquet was 10 last year December and Fiyin Folu will be 10 this year.

