The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on May 20th, 2023.

Held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, the event celebrated the outstanding achievements and contributions of talented stars in the African film industry.

With media presenter Ik Osakioduwa and South African celebrity and model, Zozibini Tunzi as hosts, the award night was a memorable experience for both the live audience and viewers at home.

Below are the winners of the 9th edition of the AMVCA Awards in each category:

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

BEST MAKEUP (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Maryam Ndukwe, Shanty Town

THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM – Leaked

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – SWAHILI – Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE YORUBA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo





BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – HAUSA – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda – Aisha

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – IGBO – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

BEST PICTURE EDITOR – Holmes Awa and Daniel

BEST SOUND EDITOR – Anu Afolayan, Anikulapo

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER – Mathew Yusuf, Brotherhood

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER (MOVIE/ TV SERIES) – Adeola Art Alade, The Real Housewives Of lagos

BEST ART DIRECTOR – Loukman Ali (Brotherhood)

BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES – Ricordi

BEST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES – Njoro Wa Uba

BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL – King Bugar

BEST ORIGINAL TELENOVELA – Mpali

BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR – Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future

BEST SHORT FILM – Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

BEST DIRECTOR – Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods

BEST WRITER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Shola Dada

BEST SOUND TRACK (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Nora Awolowo, The Debut

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – Crime & Justice

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Loukman Ali, Brotherhood

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA – Philip Karanja Njenga

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA – Jade Osiberu

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Elvis Chucks – Jewel

2023 INDUSTRY MERIT AWARD – Patience Ozokwo

TRAILBLAZER AWARDS – Angel Unigwe

BEST OVERALL MOVIE – AFRICA – Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

The AMVCA 2023 Award Night proved to be an outstanding success, as it celebrated the very best in the African film industry.

The evening was filled with anticipation and excitement as winners were announced, and as the evening came to a close, the triumphant winners stood tall as true champions, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry.

The AMVCA 2023 was a testament to the exceptional talent and relentless dedication exhibited by these African stars, who have shaped the narrative of African storytelling.

In addition to the award categories, the AMVCAs 2023 also recognised outstanding contributions to the industry. Patience Ozokwo was honoured with the 2023 Industry Merit Award for her remarkable career in the film industry.

Angel Unigwe received the Trailblazer Award, recognizing her as a rising star and visionary talent.

The movie “Anikulapo” directed by Kunle Afolayan emerged as the Best Overall Movie in Africa, showcasing Afolayan’s exceptional filmmaking skills and storytelling prowess.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE