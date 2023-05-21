The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on May 20th, 2023.
Held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, the event celebrated the outstanding achievements and contributions of talented stars in the African film industry.
With media presenter Ik Osakioduwa and South African celebrity and model, Zozibini Tunzi as hosts, the award night was a memorable experience for both the live audience and viewers at home.
Below are the winners of the 9th edition of the AMVCA Awards in each category:
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY- (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
BEST MAKEUP (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Maryam Ndukwe, Shanty Town
THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM – Leaked
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – SWAHILI – Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE YORUBA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – HAUSA – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda – Aisha
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – IGBO – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA -(MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
BEST PICTURE EDITOR – Holmes Awa and Daniel
BEST SOUND EDITOR – Anu Afolayan, Anikulapo
BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER – Mathew Yusuf, Brotherhood
BEST COSTUME DESIGNER (MOVIE/ TV SERIES) – Adeola Art Alade, The Real Housewives Of lagos
BEST ART DIRECTOR – Loukman Ali (Brotherhood)
BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES – Ricordi
BEST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES – Njoro Wa Uba
BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL – King Bugar
BEST ORIGINAL TELENOVELA – Mpali
BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR – Elozonam , Kie Kie – Back From The Future
BEST SHORT FILM – Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four
BEST DIRECTOR – Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods
BEST WRITER (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Shola Dada
BEST SOUND TRACK (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
BEST DOCUMENTARY – Nora Awolowo, The Debut
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – Crime & Justice
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) – Loukman Ali, Brotherhood
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA – Philip Karanja Njenga
BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA – Jade Osiberu
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Elvis Chucks – Jewel
2023 INDUSTRY MERIT AWARD – Patience Ozokwo
TRAILBLAZER AWARDS – Angel Unigwe
BEST OVERALL MOVIE – AFRICA – Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
The AMVCA 2023 Award Night proved to be an outstanding success, as it celebrated the very best in the African film industry.
The evening was filled with anticipation and excitement as winners were announced, and as the evening came to a close, the triumphant winners stood tall as true champions, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry.
The AMVCA 2023 was a testament to the exceptional talent and relentless dedication exhibited by these African stars, who have shaped the narrative of African storytelling.
In addition to the award categories, the AMVCAs 2023 also recognised outstanding contributions to the industry. Patience Ozokwo was honoured with the 2023 Industry Merit Award for her remarkable career in the film industry.
Angel Unigwe received the Trailblazer Award, recognizing her as a rising star and visionary talent.
The movie “Anikulapo” directed by Kunle Afolayan emerged as the Best Overall Movie in Africa, showcasing Afolayan’s exceptional filmmaking skills and storytelling prowess.
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Discussion about this post