Why exercise during pregnancy is important

The physical and mental well-being of women during pregnancy is as important as the nutrients they take in. Dieting is not the only essential factor during this period as there are other factors that ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Exercise is critical at this moment because it helps strengthen the birthing muscles, posture, and balances hormones which in turn improves your mood.

It also reduces backaches and swelling of the feet as the body changes.

Exercise also gives pregnant women the supporting strength they need to carry the additional weight they put on during the period of pregnancy. It also makes them flexible to move as the difficulty to move sets in as the pregnancy progresses.

Physical exercise not only lowers the risk of pregnancy complications, but it also aids in adjusting to the several physiological changes the body undergoes during this period.

Dr Israel Ojajune, a resident gynaecologist at the University College Hospital (UCH) said exercise and rest are important aspects during the pregnancy period because it helps the mother and child stay healthy throughout that period.

“You should engage yourself in daily exercise, not strenuous ones; like taking walks and also get involved in your normal activities; it helps you stay healthy because it is good for you and the baby. Generally, a healthy lifestyle is having adequate rest and good sleep. Maintain a good diet, take your medication, attend antenatal and eat enough fruits as well because they are all important and cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

“Pregnancy is the ideal time to start an exercise programme even if you’ve never really exercised before”, according to a John Hopkins report, published on hopkinsmedicine.org. The report recommended that pregnant women exercise moderately for approximately 150 minutes per week or 30 minutes per day, five days a week.

However, it is advisable to always discuss with your doctor and or midwife to know if it is safe for you to engage in any form of exercise.

SAFE EXERCISES DURING PREGNANCY

Walking: Walking is an easy way to exercise, it helps build stamina, makes your heart healthier and it is also not strenuous for a pregnant woman.

YOGA: Yoga is a great exercise pregnant women can engage in as it is beneficial for their physical and mental health.

“However, hot yoga is not recommended because you should always stay cool and hydrated while pregnant,” the John Hopkins report says.

GYM WATER WORKOUT: Light workouts help keep your heart rate up. Reports also have it that swimming also supports the weight of the baby.





These exercises help you stay active during the pregnancy period. However, it is important to discuss it with your doctor before engaging in any kind of exercise.

DANCE: Dance is a form of exercise that a pregnant woman can do. It involves the whole body and it is fun to do. It is good for your heart and makes you have good coordination and balance which is essential during pregnancy.

Generally, exercise reduces constipation, bloating, backaches, and swelling, especially swelling of the feet. It also helps shorten labour during delivery and helps you sleep better.

HAVE A GOOD SLEEP

Sleep is very important to everyone’s well-being and health, regardless of the situation they are in. However, sleep becomes more important when a woman is pregnant. “Rest and good sleep are very important during the pregnancy period; adequate rest is a vital issue during this time. You should not engage in strenuous activities because you could trigger some complications for the baby.

“It is important to reduce the activities you engage in as the pregnancy progresses,” Dr Ojajune said.

A 2017 report by Amy Maxmen, Insomnia linked to premature birth in study of 3 million mothers | Nature said women with sleep disorders were twice as likely to deliver their babies more than six weeks earlier than their due dates. It said an analysis of almost 3 million medical records of pregnant women in California suggests that better sleep could address premature delivery.

“… An analysis of medical records from almost 3 million pregnant women in California suggests that a surprisingly simple intervention –better sleep- might help to address the issue. Researchers found that women who had been diagnosed with insomnia or sleep apnoea were about twice as likely as women without sleep disorder to deliver their babies more than six weeks early.”

Doctors recommend that pregnant women sleep for eight to 10 hours per night. Though as the pregnancy progresses, different issues like heartburn, constipation, bloating and the like may arise between sleep time. It is, however, important to plan and cover for the lost time. A short daytime nap would help in covering for troubled times.

MAKE YOURSELF HAPPY

Pregnancy comes with a lot that if care is not taken can take a toll on the mental well-being of the woman. First-time mothers are more vulnerable to loneliness primarily due to their expectations of pregnancy. The body goes through several changes from the first trimester to the third trimester and the time of delivery. It is important at this point that adequate attention is given to her mental health and all the support she can get from family , especially her spouse, as her body goes through these changes.

The goal from now, on to the time of delivery is to ensure an all-round safety of mother and child. This could come in different forms. To avoid being overwhelmed with the changes the body is going through, it is important to practice mindful meditation. Reflect on the blessing that comes with the newborn. Also, spend time doing what you love and with your family.

Take each day as it comes, this helps to deal with the situation or body changes at that time, your happiness takes the centre stage at this point. Always speak with your doctor or midwife about how you feel. Practice journaling. This helps you track your journey throughout the three trimesters and is a good point of reflection when your baby arrives.

