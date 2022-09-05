EIPA inducts 12 new members to foster peace in Nigeria

In its bid to promote peace in the Nigerian communities, Ecolerite Institute for Peace and Advancement, EIPA, has inducted twelve eminent Nigerians as professional fellows of the institute.

The induction of the twelve new fellows took place at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan the Oyo State capital on Saturday.

The new inductees include A Professor of Human Resources, Professor Yomi Oloruntoba, Nigeria Representative, Prowess University, USA, Professor Justice Esibe, Head, Information Technology unit, TESCOM, Ibadan, Dr Olatunji Oladunni, a New Nigerian People’s Party’s candidate, the Honourable Ibrahim Ajiboye Ibadan North East and South East Constituency, Chairman, Northern Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Dr Samuel Olukotun, the Chief Executive Officer of A.C. Splendour, Adejor Edache, the Registrar of Atiba University, Joel Ibilade, a United Kingdom-based lawyer and philanthropist, Barrister Adeola Adeleye-Fasubaa; a Sales expert, Folasade Adetunji, an Ibadan-based politician, Omotayo Adegunju, a businessman and engineer, Adelani Adetunji; the Managing Director of KAB Constructions, Prince Bankole Alex.

Speaking at the event, the Registrar, Ecolerite Institute for Peace Advancement, Dr Kazeem Akande, noted that the recipients were selected from various fields of the seven spheres of society for their dedication to humanity.

He, however, charged the recipients of the fellow awards to muster efforts in their various contributions towards the promotion of peace in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Also, while he was speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, one of the recipients of the fellowship awards, Adelani Adetunji expressed his appreciation to the management of the Ecolerite Institute for Peace Advancement for the gestures while he promised to continue to be an ambassador of peace.

