Why EFCC arrested VeryDarkMan — Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Sowore Omoyele, has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, to silence him.

In a post on his X handle, Sowore stated that VeryDarkMan was arrested and detained as a means to suppress his accusations of corruption and wrongdoing against the agency and its leaders.

The post read, “It has been established that the @officialEFCC unlawfully arrested and detained Martins Vincent Otse aka VDM, as a means to silence him for accusing the agency and its leaders of corruption and malfeasance.

“The @officialEFCC is currently exploring legal avenues to charge him in court, possibly tomorrow, in an attempt to legitimize their actions,” he posted.

Sowore, however, called EFCC to release VeryDarkMan immediately.

“Nevertheless, it is essential to state unequivocally that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission @officialEFCC does not possess the authority to prosecute individuals for criminal defamation, criminal libel, or cybercrime, as these are torts that are typically addressed through civil lawsuits.

“As a result, the EFCC must release VDM immediately.”

