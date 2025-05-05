PDP acting national secretary rallies secretariat staff ahead of crucial NEC meeting

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) navigates a pivotal moment in its internal restructuring, Acting National Secretary Hon. Setonji Koshoedo has begun laying the groundwork for a more responsive and united party ahead of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for May 27, 2025.

In a strategic engagement held on Monday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, Koshoedo met with staff to boost morale and reinforce their commitment to the party’s renewed agenda of rebuilding and repositioning.

The meeting, his first with party staff since assuming office, comes amid growing expectations that the NEC will resolve critical issues, including zoning arrangements for national offices in the lead-up to the party’s National Convention, scheduled for August 28–30, 2025.

Koshoedo, who was appointed acting secretary following a directive from the National Working Committee (NWC), outlined key steps being taken to prepare the party for the future, particularly the 2027 general elections.

He stressed the need for discipline, cooperation, and alignment with the NWC’s vision to restore the PDP’s stature as Nigeria’s leading opposition force.

“Our mission is clear: we must reunite, rebuild, and reposition the PDP to reclaim its place in Nigeria’s democratic space,” Koshoedo said. “This begins with a committed workforce and a well-functioning Secretariat that reflects the discipline and direction our members expect.”

He reassured staff that their roles remain vital in strengthening party organs from the grassroots to the national level and emphasized the importance of transparency and cohesion as the party heads into what is expected to be a defining NEC session.

The May 27 NEC meeting is seen by insiders as critical, not only for setting the tone for the National Convention but also for determining how the party manages internal divisions and recent defections, while preparing for a strong showing in the next electoral cycle.

Staff at the meeting commended Koshoedo for his consultative approach and pledged their full support to the NWC’s agenda.

Many described the engagement as a refreshing display of leadership aimed at restoring confidence within the party’s administrative core.

As the PDP gears up for key decisions that could reshape its trajectory, party leaders are keen to ensure that those who remain within its fold are aligned with the new direction. Koshoedo’s meeting, party sources say, is just the first in a series of internal consultations to ensure a smooth and purposeful convention process.

With preparations underway, the PDP leadership is working against the clock to present a united front—and possibly reclaim the momentum it once had—as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

