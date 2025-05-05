Police arrest notorious gunrunner in Sokoto

In a significant stride against arms trafficking, the Sokoto State Police Command has apprehended a suspected notorious gun runner and seized a cache of weapons and ammunition during a targeted stop-and-search operation on the Sokoto-Gusau Highway.

According to a statement from the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Murtala Abubakar from Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was intercepted on May 4, 2025, at about 12:00 p.m. by officers from the Tureta Police Station.

“Acting on credible intelligence, our officers conducted the operation and successfully recovered four locally fabricated rifles, three locally made pistols, sixteen rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and three rounds of G3 ammunition,” Rufai stated.

The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Sokoto for further interrogation and prosecution.

Reacting to the arrest, Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, praised the officers for their swift action and reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to rid the state of illegal arms.

“This successful operation is a testament to our commitment to public safety. We call on residents to continue sharing timely and useful information to help us dismantle criminal networks,” the CP said.

The Police Command further urged the public to maintain their cooperation with security agencies, emphasising that sustained peace and security depend on active community participation.

