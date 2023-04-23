Veteran Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has raised alarm about the scarcity of the newly redesigned N1000, N500, and N200 notes.

Recall that the Supreme Court in March ruled that the old version of the Naira notes shall continue to be legal tender with the new Naira notes until December 31, 2023.

However, Charly Boy, taking to his Twitter page, said he observed that only the old notes are being circulated since the apex court’s ruling.

He shared a photo that reads, “I nor dey see new naira notes again oo.”

He captioned it, “Why why why? Can somebori tell me why?