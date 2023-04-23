Kabiyesi,

We give thanks to God for His benevolence and for granting you the grace to attain the iconic age of 70 years today, 23rd of April.

We have always cherished your solid support and loyalty to all worthy causes, most especially your undiluted commitment to the Omisore Dynasty.

My dearest Bros Yeko, Kabiyesi, it is our fervent prayers that almighty God will give you long life and good health to serve Him and lead the people of Ayepe-Olode Awolowo Town to more prosperity and great development of our cherished heritage.

On behalf of all of us your Aburos and the entire Omisore Dynasty, I say Happy Birthday, Kabiyesi.

Ki ade pe l’ori; ki bata pe l’ese; ki ase pe l’enu.

Kaabiyesi ooo.

Signed:

Senator Iyiola Omisore PhD, FNSE, CON, FNAEng

