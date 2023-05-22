Suspended Acting Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Abayomi Arabambi had said that the Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa will not make appearance at the Presidential Election Tribunal, today, Monday, May 23.

According to him, neither Apapa nor any member of his supporters would appear at the Presidential Election Tribunal (PET), today (Monday), as they are engaged in a membership drive for the Labour Party in the Northwest.

Arabambi in an exclusive interview with Nigeria Tribune said, many of its members left the party in Northwest and which reduced the stakeholders’ support from that axis and that duty has called on the Apapa and his group to seek to woo them back to the fold.

“We will not be at the Presidential Election Tribunal tomorrow (today).

“We are in the Northwest for a stakeholder meeting to bring all stakeholders in the North that left the Party.

“A lot of them have left the party and we are trying to bring them back, you know our governorship candidates Sokoto, Zamfara and some aspirants for the National and State Legislative House, due to this nonchalant attitude of Peter Obi.

“They said he does not consult with them, even when he comes to their state. No payment for agents and unclear finances of the party, no ward secretariats, local government secretariats.

“All these people just left, so we are trying to woo them back. We will be back in Abuja by Wednesday,” Arabambi told the Nigerian Tribune.

On his part, the Acting, National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Pastor, Obiora Ifoh, said the Labour Party has been attending the Presidential Election Tribunal (PET) and nothing would derail the party or its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi from attending the Tribunal.

He said the party was the platform on which Obi contested and the two are one in this case, it is in the interest of the party that, it attends the court proceedings.

According to Obiora who spoke exclusively to Nigerian Tribune, “From day one we are attending Court, Obi is not an independent Candidate, Obi contested under the Labour party, our lawyers are there, why are we not going to be there?





“There is no Labour Party under Abure, there is One Labour Party, and the Party National Chairman is Barr. Julius Abure. So, the Labour Party is one and would be present at the Tribunal.

“That question does not arise because it is Labour Party that took the matter to Court, so it will be there.”

