The Federal Government has approved the retirement of the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Sylva Okolieaboh.

This, according to sources at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Finance was sequel to the notice of retirement Okolieaboh submitted to the Head of Service of the Federation dated April 13, 2023.

Okolieaboh who served in the position for almost a year following his appointment in June last 2022 would, according to sources in the presidency, depart the public service on May 28 when he will attain the statutory retirement age of 60.

Acting Accountant-General of the Federation joined the Federal Civil Service in August 2000 as an Assistant Chief Accountant, rising through the ranks until his elevation to Acting AGF.

In his Notice of Retirement, the Acting AGF expressed his gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve.

He also thanked the Chief of Staff to the President, the Minister of Finance and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Okolieaboh who hails from Uli, Anambra State is the first head of the institution from the South-East in the history of the institution.

He has been a core member of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Public Finance Management (PFM) reform team. He was also the pioneer PFM Team Leader for the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and author of the GIFMIS Chart of Account which has now been adopted as the National Chart of Accounts.

Mr. Okolieaboh was the pioneer Director, Treasury Single Account (TSA) at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Nigeria (OAGF). He is an international expert in Public Financial Management (PFM) and has written extensively on various PFM topics in both local and international journals.

During his time in office, the nation witnessed his brilliant intervention in the ASUU-FG impasse over the IPPIS. He also consolidated on the reform, especially with the roll-out of the bottom-up cash management and enforcing stricter control on the IPPIS.