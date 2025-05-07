When First Lady commissioned ICT Centre in Ibadan

AFTER a light rain shortly before the scheduled commissioning of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre located within the premises of Ladipo Alayande School of Science, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, which invariably delayed the programme a bit, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was the Guest of Honour, arrived along with other dignatries for the programme.

The First Lady, while commissioning the ICT Centre, described the gesture as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at bridging the digital divide gap and expanding access to technology across Nigeria.

The ICT centre was facilitated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and supported by the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the First Lady described the initiative as a demonstration of the current administration’s commitment to leveraging technology for national development and economic transformation.

“The establishment of this ICT centre underscores our resolve to equip citizens, particularly women and young people, with the tools needed to thrive in the digital age. This centre will serve as a catalyst for innovation, empowerment, and progress,” she stated.

The First Lady noted that the centre is the third of such facilities inaugurated under the Renewed Hope Initiative and will serve as a hub for digital training and community empowerment.

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, in his address, lauded the initiative and emphasised the urgent need to shift focus from oil dependency to investments in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence (ICT).

He assured that the state would fully utilise the centre to unlock digital opportunities for its people.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, described Ibadan as a traditional centre of educational excellence in Nigeria. He affirmed that the federal government remains committed to strengthening digital infrastructure nationwide.

He disclosed that over 40,000 youths have been trained in digital skills in Oyo State in the last 18 months alone under President Tinubu’s digital economy agenda.

The event was also attended by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, wives of several state governors, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, top government functionaries, and other distinguished personalities.

