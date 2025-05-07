‘Nigeria First’ Policy, long awaited relief to manufacturers —MAN

•Says policy will boost nation’s GDP by 56%, reduce unemployment by 37%

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the federal government’s ‘Nigeria First’ policy directive as a long-awaited relief to the nation’s manufacturers, adding, if well implemented, the policy would scale investments, and potentially boost GDP by 56 percent, reduce unemployment by 37 percent, and increase firms’ willingness to employ from 1.5 percent to 22.6 percent.

The association, in a statement signed by its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, on Tuesday, also expressed the strong belief that the policy would have a multiplier effect on the economy, leading to increased economic activity, and enhanced competitiveness of Nigerian industries.

It described the policy, aimed at prioritising patronage of locally made goods and services, as a demonstration of government’s commitment to promoting local industries, boosting economic growth, and creating jobs for Nigerians.

By giving preference to locally produced goods and services, the association argued, manufacturers would be able to stimulate demand, increase capacity utilisation, and attract investments into the sector.

MAN, therefore, stressed the need for all tiers of government, private sector entities, and individuals to support the initiative by patronizing made-in-Nigeria goods and services.

“This is with a special focus on uniformed government agencies and institutions ( including the military and police), the legislature and quite importantly, the Presidency.

“All government contracts should prioritize the patronage of made in Nigeria materials. So government needs to consult with manufacturers on the way forward to achieve effective and efficient implementation.

“The new directive is long overdue, and government, being the biggest spender, would do well to lead by example. This will certainly send the right signals and raise consumer confidence in made in Nigeria products,” it stated.

The association also expressed its readiness to work with the federal government and other tiers of government, their agencies, and private sector organizations and businesses to actualise the ‘Nigeria First’ project.

“Let us put action to consuming what we produce so that we can expand the production of what we consume. This way, we can build a prosperous, more diversified and inclusive economy that benefits all Nigerians,” MAN stated.

