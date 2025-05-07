Bricks, vision and service: Celebrating ‘Jagun’ at 52

AS Jagunmolu Jamiu Omoniyi ascends the golden pedestal of 52, the moment offers more than just the passage of time, it is a moment to reflect on a trail of brilliance, consistency, and excellence. A man forged in the fires of diligence and honed by years of experience in real estate development and management, Omoniyi stands today as one of the most dependable architects in the Building our Future Together Agenda Team. Since being appointed as Commissioner for Housing in 2019 by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, he is not just delivering roofs over heads — he is redefining what dignified living means in a 21st-century Gateway State. His role in the Building Our Future Together agenda is both strategic and substantial, and his results speak louder than accolades. With the unwavering trust of Governor DapoAbiodun and the political will to drive development across every corners, Omoniyi has overseen the delivery of over 4,000 affordable housing units, vibrant communities now thriving in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Iperu, Ota, and Ilaro; they are not mere buildings, but intentional investments in people, purposefully designed for medium and upper-income earners. The precision and timeliness of project execution reflect Omoniyi’s rare ability to turn abstract policy into impactful infrastructure — a hallmark of a true team player in a result-driven administration.

The bold Housing Regeneration Scheme in Ibara GRA, distinctly captures Governor Abiodun’s visionary leadership and Omoniyi’s brilliance to deliver flawlessly. Quite like once a symbol of the State’s prestige, Ibara GRA had gradually succumbed to the wear and tear of time, losing its former glory. But with the present team captain’s ambitious vision and Omoniyi’s technical expertise, the fading landmark is being revived. The transformation — demolishing crumbling structures and replacing them with sleek, modern homes, is nothing short of a rebirth, turning Ibara from a forgotten relic into the shining centerpiece of urban renaissance. The Ibara project is meticulously segmented into five smart residential clusters. The first Cluster is already changing the face of Abeokuta, with fifty (50) tastefully designed duplexes under construction, a blend of aesthetics and sustainability. More commendable is that the edifices are being built using direct labour, deliberately engaging local artisans and professionals developing local economy; it is a perfect example of how public policy, when rightly coordinated, can spur inclusive growth. Omoniyi, during a recent tour of the project, assured that the estate would be fully delivered before the end of the year, showcasing architecture that speaks elegance, safety, and durability.

Impressed by the synergy and execution on ground, Governor Abiodun gave a glowing appraisal, “If you have a vision but lack an efficient team, implementation will suffer,” he noted. “Fortunately, our team has worked closely with us, and the results are clear.” The statement captures the essence of Omoniyi’s value, an appointee whose loyalty, efficiency, and technical insight have earned him the trust and commendation of the state’s “Highest office”.Accompanied by other top government functionaries and subscribers, Omoniyi unveiled the state-of-the-art infrastructure embedded in the estate: a robust 80,000-litre water scheme, underground armored electrical cabling, high-speed fiber optics, independent power supply, paved road networks, pedestrian walkways, and advanced drainage systems. Every square metre of the estate screams modernity and meticulous planning—a city within a city. More than bricks and beams, the Ibara scheme is a return to dignified living. “You need to visit Bodija in Oyo or Ikeja GRA in Lagos to understand what a true gated estate should offer,” Omoniyi said. “Our dream is to raise the standards here in Ogun.” True to his words, a drive around the Ibara axis today stuns even the most regular visitors, so transformed is the terrain that not even Google satellite Maps has caught up with the daily development! The once sleepy, decaying district now rivals any elite residential enclave in Nigeria, a proof to Omoniyi’s over two-decade-long professional experience, his taste for excellence, and the power of collaboration with an enabling administrator like Governor Abiodun.

Beyond Ibara, Omoniyi’smagical touch is visible across the state’s geography. From Kobape to Iperu Aviation Village, from Ijebu-Ode to Ilaro, what used to be ordinary landscapes are now emerging smart cities. His style, deliberate, thoughtful, and tenacious, reflects a man who is not just executing the “DA mandates” but etching history. With three additional clusters progressing in Ibara and other housing estates sprouting across the state, it is evident that Omoniyi is not just building homes, he is shaping the skyline of the future.Yet, for all his professional feats, Omoniyi remains humble and grounded — a rare quality in public service. Within Governor Abiodun’s cabinet, he is widely respected for his calm disposition, team spirit, and consistent delivery. He is the kind of public servant whose presence strengthens an administration and whose loyalty is as firm as the foundations he lays. To many, he is not just a Commissioner; he is a silent engine of transformation.

Beyond public office, Omoniyi’s heart for the community finds expression in the FausatAsakunOmoniyi Memorial Foundation. Through this initiative, he has sponsored NECO and WAEC examination fees of indigent students in Yewa North to the tune of about ₦10 million. It’s a reflection of his belief in the power of education and a tribute to his late mother, whose name the foundation bears. His intervention has relieved many struggling families, empowered dreams, and reinforced his image as a true servant of the people.To immortalise his father, the late AlhajiMudashiruAkanbiOmoniyi, a bricklayer of legendary repute, Jagunmolu is instituting a multi-million-naira endowment fund. The initiative will award cash prices the best graduating students in building-related disciplines annually across institutions including MAPOLY, OOU, TASUED, Gateway ICT Polytechnic,Igbesa and Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro. It is a vision rooted in heritage, honouring the dignity of labour while inspiring a new generation of builders and innovators. “As a tribute to my father’s legacy, this shall be an annual memorial prize — a prestigious academic award that celebrates excellence in fields connected to building and construction,” Omoniyi said. “His values of hard work and honesty continue to define my path.” Indeed, few tributes carry as much weight — and meaning — as building the dreams of others in honour of one who built the dreams of many with his bare hands.At 52, celebrating Omoniyi goes beyond age — it’s a tribute to vision, loyalty, and sustained impact. In a time when results are the true currency in governance, Omoniyi proves public office is a responsibility, not a reward. He’s not just building houses; he’s building hope, communities, and a better tomorrow.

Certainly, in the eyes of the Iperu born-Prince, Omoniyi is not just an appointee; he’s yet a dependable cornerstone of the administration’s success. What sets him apart is not just his achievements, but how he carries them, with humility, grace, and the quiet strength of a man who knows legacy is built day by day. And as the Governor said, “If you have a vision but lack an efficient team, implementation will suffer.” With Omoniyi on the BOFT team, vision doesn’t just thrive-it sparkles! At this rate, the Governor might want to hide the measuring tape because Jagunmolu keeps raising the bar so high, even the rooftops are filing complaints! If progress had a passport, Omoniyi’s signature would be stamped all over it.

Jagun, happy 52nd Birthday, Sir! The blueprint is working. The future is under construction and with you on the team, it’s bound to be a masterpiece.

Joel writes in from Abeokuta

