WhatsApp and other social media tools: A caution from Archbishop Abegunrin

Sam Nwaoko

THE Catholic Archbishop of the Ibadan Archdiocese, Most Reverend Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, has urged members of the faithful to use WhatsApp and other social media platforms to spread the gospel, rather than to create discord within the community.

During his address to the congregation at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Asipa, Ibadan, Archbishop Abegunrin remarked, “WhatsApp is a useful tool, but you must be mindful of what you consume and share, as it can lead to disaffection.”

The archbishop made this remark while attending the 2025 edition of the Oluyole Deanery Cathedraticum last Wednesday. He encouraged Christians, particularly Catholics, to reflect on their social media usage and the impact it can have on their interactions.

“Be cautious about what you consume on WhatsApp. While it is a good platform for sharing information, one must exercise care, as misinformation can create divisions within society, families, and the Church.

“Avoid sharing statements that might mislead those in your home, parish, or workplace. Listen attentively, with the perspective of the Gospel. Do not circulate information or news that you are uncertain about or that has the potential to cause division.

“Promote unity and share information that fosters togetherness. Our goal should not be to sow discord. The Mass symbolises unity, and we must strive to live as one united family in Christ. We should work collaboratively as the body of Christ.”

The archbishop also called on the faithful to refrain from discriminatory practices in their interactions, emphasizing that disorder often stems from misleading information.

He further stated that where there is disunity, “some individuals or factors must be misleading us,” and it is not the Gospel of Christ.

In closing, he congratulated the clergy and lay faithful from the 11 parishes of the Oluyole Deanery and thanked them for their generous contributions.

Earlier, in a homily, Rev. Father Michael Domingo, Principal of Sacred Heart College on Akinyemi Way, Ibadan, encouraged Christians to constantly seek God’s favor, noting that those favoured by God will receive His blessings and dwell in His presence.

