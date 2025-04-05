At Ebenezer Obey’s 83rd birthday Obasanjo, Fape, Omolehin, others celebrate God’s faithfulness

IT was a joyful and spirit-filled celebration as prominent Nigerians, family members, and devoted fans of music legend Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi gathered to honour him during a heartfelt thanksgiving service marking his 83rd birthday.

The 2-in-1 event, with the theme “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness at My 83rd Birthday and 68 Years as a Successful World-Acclaimed Musician,” was not only a moment of festivity but also a spiritual reminder.

The event inspired all present—Christians, Nigerians, and the wider community—about the enduring values of repentance, righteous living, and devoted service to God.

The atmosphere at Decross Gospel Mission, Mulero, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, was electrified as musical and spiritual tributes poured in.

The efforts of Pastor Joseph Adelakun (Baba Ayewa), Esther Igbekele, Bidemi Olaoba, the Plain and Pleasure Band, and the Decross Church Choir elevated the mood, lifting hearts in worship and thanksgiving. Their performances deeply touched the celebrant and the congregation, creating an unforgettable day of gratitude and praise.

The occasion stood as a testimony to Evangelist Obey-Fabiyi’s impactful journey—not just as a legendary musician, but as a vessel of God’s grace and faithfulness through the years.

The president and founder of Word Assembly Ministries in Ilorin, Kwara State, Evangelist Isaac Omolehin, who was the guest preacher, emphasised the importance of avoiding sin and ungodly behaviours while remaining active, adding, “It is easier to distance oneself from such actions before becoming inactive.”

“There will come a time when you will no longer have the opportunity to sin. The better choice is to abstain from sin now to make heaven. Whether you like it or not, sin will lead you to downfall, regardless of your personality or wealth; what you possess cannot save you. Give your life to Christ and commit to serving Him today, because there will come a time when your offerings and tithes will hold no value,” he added.

He urged everyone to live for Christ, emphasizing that life outside Christ is a waste.

Omolehin noted that the music legend has been blessed with extraordinary grace from God, allowing him to live in Nigeria for 83 years.

“He has spent much of his life in Lagos, where the population was approximately 250,000 in 1942. Today, that number has skyrocketed to over 20 million, yet the land remains unchanged. Despite the overwhelming congestion, health hazards, and the challenges of life, the celebrant has thrived for 83 remarkable years.

“How many of his peers, also musicians, are still alive? Baba Obey is a special Nigerian, and everything about him is gracious and beautiful. I see in him a testament that to live is Christ.

“He has dedicated his life to serving God, which is the most important calling for all men, as there will come a time when the desire to serve God will be all that truly matters,” he added.

In a touching tribute, former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo described Ebenezer Obey as an exceptional personality who dedicated his entire life and music to the service of God.”

“You have every reason to thank God. I know you have faced many challenges in life, yet through the grace of God, you have remained steadfast. What I cherish most about you is how you have dedicated everything you have, including your music career, to serving God wholeheartedly,” he added.

A highlight of the event was when the celebrant emphasized that the celebration should include an intercession for the nation. This session was led by the Bishop of Remo and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Most Reverend (Dr) Michael Fape.

He engaged the congregation in fervent prayer for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and progress while also denouncing any forces that impede the nation’s growth and stability.

Archbishop John Osa-Oni led other clerics at the event to pray for the celebrant, his family, the church, and all those who contributed to the occasion’s success.

Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1, enhanced the event with a heartfelt tribute and performance. He hailed Ebenezer Obey as a remarkable role model and described him as the grandfather—and great-great-grandfather—of music in Nigeria.

“I am proud to be a part of your legacy in the music industry. You have been an exceptional father and grandfather since the passing of my mentor, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister. The void he left has not been felt, thanks to the leadership and fatherly love you continue to provide. I sincerely appreciate you and wish you many more years of strength and good health.

“You have wholeheartedly served God with your life and music, which has inspired many of us to draw closer to Him and serve Him with all we have. We cherish your exemplary life and unwavering dedication to God,” he added.

In his remarks, the celebrant expressed his gratitude to God for the gift of life and good health at the age of 83.

He said, “I have nothing else to do but to continually thank God for the rest of my life, especially for how He has used me as a vessel of honour. I thank everyone who has joined me in giving thanks to God for this special occasion. I am extremely grateful, and I pray that both God and people will honour them in return.”

Some of the dignitaries that graced the event include the Osile of Oke Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, and his wives; Senator Grace Bent; Senator Lekan Mustapha; former Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa; Prophet Julius Kumoluyi, veteran gospel singer, Funmi Aragbaye.

READ ALSO: At 83, I hold no grudges against anyone; I’ve forgiven those who have spoken ill of me—Ebenezer Obey