What TCN needs to do —AEDC

Following recent claims by Mohammed Gur, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that distribution companies must be recapitalised for improved power supply in Nigeria, the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said the transmission network remains one of the weakest links in the power sector.

According to a statement by the management of AEDC, one principal factor that aids the tripping of feeder at any voltage level is the relay setting of such feeders. It said for a very long time, TCN has resisted a coordination of the setting of their relays in such a way that it will allow for professionally determined tolerance level. “For reasons best known to them (TCN), this coordination has been resisted till now. Thus, we ask – is it a case of funds or expertise?

“We have seen a consistent attempt by TCN to engage in blame game and denigrate the DisCos, especially AEDC by diverting attention from the main issues. One of the weakest links in the value chain today is the TCN and this is manifested through the poor protection of its equipment. TCN, in the same statement where it called for DisCos’ capitalization admitted that voltage imbalance from DisCos will lead to the damaging of their equipment. The question is: where is the protection of the TCN?

“In one day alone, precisely on the April 23, 2020, 4nos TCN interface points suffered similar challenges within our franchise area. They are: 2x60MVA, 132/33kV Kubwa TS, which was off supply from early morning to late evening hours, affecting power supply to Bwari, Dawaki, part of Gwarinpa, Kubwa and Dei-Dei.

“Wire cut on 132kV Karu – Keffi line, affecting power supply to the entire Nasarawa state for several hours; 1x60MVA, 132/33kV transformer at Okene TS. This also lasted for several hours affecting power supply to Okene, Kabba, Ososo and environs.

“One of the 2x60MVA, 132/33kV transformers at Katampe 2 was also out for hours, affecting power supply to Wuse 2, Mabush, Jahi and environs. It is very clear that TCN network is suffering from inadequate protection, as their relays do not trip during disturbances such as wire cut even when they rest on the ground thereby constituting serious danger to members of the public,” it said.

It urged TCN to concentrate on its own challenges. “For instance, TCN’s 132kV line 2 from Katampe TS to Central Area has been off supply since June, 2019. Despite several letters and verbal communication, it has not been resolved. As a result of this fault, AEDC is forced to embark on massive load-shedding of customers in the affected areas, which include Central Area, Maitama, Garki, Jabi and environs.

“On our part as a member of the value chain, we are open to constructive ideas that will deliver greater value to customers in our franchise area and by extension, DisCo customers all over the country,” it concluded.

