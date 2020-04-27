(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Highlights of the new measures on lockdown relaxation

President Buhari in his address highlighted some of the new measures on the relaxation of lockdown. They are:

a. Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm;

b. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;

c. There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice;

d. There will be partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services to allow for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and

e. We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. Furthermore, the restrictions of on social and religious gathers shall remain in place. State governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Saturday, 2nd May 2020 at 9am.