What are your new year’s resolutions?

When the year rolls to an end and a new one is about to start, there are resolutions flying all around the place. We have come to this covert understanding that we must resolve to do somethings and stop doing some other things as the new year starts. On this week’s WhatsApp Conversation, we delve into the subject of resolutions for the year 2022:

Melody Bolarinwa

Run 1000 miles over the year. Did it a few years ago but then I was recovering from injuries right after so I skimped on it. Right now, I am ready to get in headfirst.

Read more, yes it’s vague but considering I have books that range from 120 to 1200 pages anything otherwise would be irrelevant. Write more. Do something that scares me at least once a month.

This new year, I plan to go on a date. Been single for over four years and haven’t been in one. My tight schedule has not made out a lot of time for me to do that. So, yes, a proper date with dinner gown and scented candles, good food, and enjoyable company.

Amos Oni

I want to read 100 (or ideally 104) books. The last couple of years I’ve managed to hit and pass the 52 mark, having gone several years of embarrassingly little reading, so I think I’m back in rhythm, just need to keep it going. I want to advance my career because I’m just not happy with my professional life right now. I’m hoping that I can do it this year. I have a few other goals but I think that’s my biggest one given how I feel lately. I also think I want to try having another relationship this year. I met a girl I really like so we’ll see how that goes.

Akanji Victor

Run in a marathon, make friends. The marathon is a follow-up to this year’s resolution to run a half marathon – which was a follow-up to the previous year’s resolution to complete the couch 2 5k program. The friend thing has been a while coming. In highschool I could make friends with anybody, at some point, I just stopped trying because I felt like I had enough friends. Over the years I lost touch with everybody and it’s pretty safe to say that I have no friends right now. Not even work friends.

Kelvin Odulami

It’s a lot, yes. Change my job, move into my own place, get more involved with volunteering and meet new people in the process. Play video games less or quit altogether, ideally playing less will lead to quitting. Be more social, go on more dates and meet friends more often. Get more involved in more diverse hobbies that I have been reluctant to get into and those I shy away from. Seriously consider starting a small business as a side venture, though I’ve been saying this for the past two years. However, if I land the role I have in mind, I will have more time to organise a side venture.

Gloria Okorafor

2022, God willing is going to be a year of learning for me. I intend to learn how to swim and to play the piano. My biggest regret in my 24 years is never learning an instrument. I figure it’s better late than never although it’s a little embarrassing picking it up this late in life. I have resolved to put those two important life skills into my resolution for the year while I carry on with all the other things I have been doing from past years.

Ahmed

Relocate to Europe, most likely Spain or Portugal. Keep up with the gym for my health’s sake. Fix my procrastination habit. Be less friendly. Not in a douchey way. I was always the kind to say hi to anyone I was on friendly terms with if I saw them and maybe exchange how are yous but it’s been met a lot of times with coldness and indifference and it taught me that you should only concern yourself with your close friends and family.

Olaoye Dorcas

Try at least 1 new recipe a week. Since I moved into my space, I can say I have cooked less than 10 times in an entire year. I don’t cook much, so I go out to eat or order take-out way too often, so I’m hopeful this will help expand the options somewhat and hopefully save some bucks, too.

Stella

My new year’s resolution is to be the best version of myself: that means eating right, having a better attitude, and looking my best. Another resolution would be to be more confident. This way, if I ever doubt myself, I have ways to get around it. Oh, and finally get married.

Next week, we veer away from the seriousness of the new year as we explore the celebrity gist. “Who’s a “hot” celebrity that you personally have just never found attractive?” To be part of the next edition, send your response to 08133601345 on WhatsApp.