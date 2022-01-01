New Year eve tragedy: Two boys of same parents drown in Ilorin

Two boys of the same parents on New Year eve were reported to have drowned in Asa River in the Ilorin metropolis.

Tribune Online gathered that the Kwara State Fire Service evacuated the two boys namely Damilare, 12 years old, and Kamaldeen, 14 years old, from Asa River in Mubo area in the Ilorin metropolis on Friday, December 31, 2021.

The incident happened at about 16:36hrs (04:36pm) after one Alhaji Eleja summoned the fire brigade to the scene of occurrence.

Confirming the incident, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, however, said that, “it was so unfortunate that the two victims (Kamaldeen and Damilare) were recovered dead from the river by the firemen”.

The victims said to hail from Ile-laru compound, Sabo-line area Ilorin, were with their mates when they went swimming at Asa-River before they eventually drowned in the river.

“We handed over their corpses to their biological father, Alhaji Jamiu before leaving the scene of incidence”, he said.

The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, urged citizens particularly parents and teachers to keep monitoring their children’s movement, especially during this holiday period, in order to avoid a repeat of such occurrence.

