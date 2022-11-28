We’ve trained 600 staff in 2022 ― SON

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has revealed that over 600 staff of the Agency has been trained by the Organization in 2022.

Speaking at an event to mark the 50th Anniversary of SON’s existence, the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim said the number of staff trained within the year (2022) represents about 35% of the workforce.

He explained that in the last 50 years “SON has faithfully continued its policy of trade facilitation and promoting Government’s economic policies and agenda.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, in an occasion of this nature, I believe it is important that we tell our story from 1971 to date.

“The country had just come out of a civil war and there was an urgent need for reconstruction and redevelopment. This led to a greater demand for Standards of goods and services that would be fit-for-purpose hence the need to create a body to establish and implement policies on standards.

“SON was established by Act No. 56 of 1971, with the responsibility of, among other things, establishing and approving standards in respect of metrology, materials, commodities, structures and processes”.