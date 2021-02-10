We’ve recovered over 3,000 case files from Igbosere court ― Chief Judge

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kareem Alogba, has said that over 3,000 case files have been recovered from the burnt Igbosere High Court, Lagos.

The Chief Judge made this known when officials of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Epe branch, led by the Chairman, Prince Ademola Koko, visited his office at the Ikeja High Court.

It would be recalled that Lagos High Court, Igbosere was burnt last October by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.

Alogba pointed out that the judiciary has been uploading cases on the DIL system, which serves as the ICT unit of the state judiciary, since 2013.

He added that the #EndSARs protest and the pandemic have brought about a setback for the judiciary, adding that the incidents have opened their mind to the need to pursue more ICT programmes.

Meanwhile, Prince Koko lauded the chief judge for honouring their invitation.

He sympathised with him over the sad incident.

