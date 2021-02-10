Police intensify search for kidnappers of six travellers along Nembe/Brass waterway

By Ebiowei Lawal
The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli fsi, has ordered an immediate manhunt for the kidnappers who attacked speedboats and Kidnapped passengers on the Okpoma/Odioma and Nembe/ Brass waterways on 9th February 2021.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bayelsa State Command, SP Asinim Butswat, the separate incidents occurred simultaneously and six passengers were allegedly Kidnapped by unknown gunmen suspected to be sea pirates.

Parts of the statement read “In a joint operation, operatives from the Marine Police, Navy and Joint Task Force ‘Operation Delta Safe’ are combing the creeks to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the kidnappers.

“The Command appeals to the good people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and volunteer useful information to enable the security agencies to fish out these hoodlums.”

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the Maritime Worker Union of Nigeria, Comrade Ogoniba Ipingansi who also confirmed the incident said that the waterways are no longer safe and all boats operating along Odioma, Akassa, Brass and Nembe are no longer loading as passengers have been asked to turn back.

Ibingansi, who also confirmed that the security agencies including the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Bayelsa State Government are battling on ways to counter the pirates explained that “the boys have taken over all our water routes.

“It is funny. They attack some boats and Rob all the passengers on Monday evening. They abducted three persons, they attacked another boat and kidnapped four. They used the earlier boat to release the first three persons.”

