We’ve no plan to scrap some university undergraduate programmes ― Okebukola

Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and Head of Universities Education Curriculum Review Committee, Prof Peter Okebukola, has refuted a message being shared on some social media platforms claiming that there is an ongoing plan by the curriculum review committee to scrap some undergraduate programmes in Nigerian universities.

He said the report is totally a falsehood as his led-committee had no such plan either now or later and therefore asked people in the academic circle and members of the public to disregard the news which he described as fake.

In the said WhatsApp message purportedly addressed to members of the Nigerian Academy of Education, it was alleged that the education review committee headed by Professor Okebukola was planning to scrap some undergraduate programmes that included Educational Administration & Planning (or Educational Management); Guidance and Counselling; and Early Childhood Education/Primary Education, and that members should speak against the move.

The message read in full: “Dear distinguished President, EXCO and members of the prestigious Nigerian Academy of Education.

“Please be informed that there is a universities education curriculum review committee currently sitting which is headed by Prof Peter Okebukola, which is proposing the scrapping of some university undergraduate programmes like Educational Administration & Planning (or Educational Management); Guidance and Counseling; and Early Childhood Education/Primary Education, despite the merits of the programmes.

“This move will be the destruction of teacher education in the universities as we know it today.

“The most disheartening thing is that some members of this distinguished Academy may be willing tools in promoting Prof Okebukola’s nefarious agenda.

“Please let’s speak out on this issue and say NO to Prof Okebukola and do NOT be used as his tools!”

But in his reaction to the claim, Professor Okebukola told Tribune Online that there was no plan anywhere to scrap any education programme in Nigerian universities.

According to him, the claim is fake news as all current programmes in Education in the nation’s universities are being maintained and strengthened.

“New programmes are even being proposed for Education to respond to the needs of our great country for teachers who are nationally relevant and globally competitive.”

Professor Okebukola, while urging Nigerians to await the outcome of the review exercise so to see how far from the truth “these mischievous carriers of fake news are” he pointed out that, “To make Nigeria’s teachers the best, is a task that must be done collectively.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE