NECO reschedules common entrance exams to June 5

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges to Saturday 5th June as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

Sani said: “All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng,” he said.

