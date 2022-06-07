We’re yet to know if any aspirant stepped down ―  Bagudu

Latest News
By Tribune Online
deliver on our mandate, We’re yet to know if any aspirant stepped down 2023: Internal wrangling can’t sink APC, Changes in Leadership, Food Security: NFSC distributes, Abductions: Kebbi governor calls, Return to negotiating table, APC Governors' forum, almajarai, Kano, Kebbi,
Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Convention Planning Committee, on Tuesday, said the party was yet to know if any aspirant had stepped down.
Bagudu made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at the venue of the APC’s primary election.

According to him, everything is set for the election: “You will not know who is stepping down or has stepped down until we are about to start the election.

“There are many people who may choose to step down at some stage of the process either on the convention ground or otherwise.

“However, our constitution is very clear, even if it is only two people remaining in the race, there will be an election.

“I do not know officially who has stepped down because I cannot rely on the media reports.

“The reliable one will be when aspirants have been given permission in the programme to come and speak and they declare that they are stepping down, that is in line with the constitution.”

Bagudu said the direct election would hold as every delegate would be allowed to vote.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations so far, adding that all the committees for the convention especially the planning committee had worked very hard.

“I am very happy about the state of readiness of the convention, particularly the election process itself,” he said.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…We’re yet to know if any aspirant stepped down ―  Bagudu

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…We’re yet to know if any aspirant stepped down ―  Bagudu

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…We’re yet to know if any aspirant stepped down ―  Bagudu

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Latest News

APC primary: Ekiti Reps aspirant sues for peace, mobilizes support for Oyebanji

Latest News

Aggrieved aspirants say APC yet to conduct primaries in Taraba

Latest News

Reps aspirants fault APC primary election in Osun

Latest News

Peter Obi congratulates Atiku, tasks supporters to be civil on social media

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More