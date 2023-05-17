The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN), has stated that the society is sure that the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu will give quality attention to copyright and creativity matters, by increasing budgetary allocation to the agencies of government managing the sector since copyright is the bedrock of all creativity and technology.

MCSN stated this in a congratulatory message to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the recent success at the 2023 general elections as the swearing-in draws near.

The society in a letter signed by its CEO, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, attributed the success of the President-elect to the testimony of the good works, which he has been doing in many spheres of activities in Nigeria and across the world.

“We are happy to recall one of such involvements and engagements on Tuesday, March 31, 2009, at the Sheraton Lagos Hotels during our organisation’s Copyright Protection Awards/Luncheon at which you were represented as the Special Guest of Honour by your then Special Assistant, the late Professor Tunde Samuel.

“He delivered a message from you to us stating in clear terms that you know that our society, Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN), was facing serious challenges and opposition but that we should count on you as one of us and standing with us to fight and win the battle.

“You told us then that with the legal steps which we have taken, we shall certainly emerge victorious,” he said.

Ayilaran further stated that “the power in your message and assurances gave us the motivation to fight through and eventually overcome the challenges, legislatively, administratively and judicially up to the Supreme Court”

He informed the President-elect that the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte(MCSN), is licensed and approved as a collective management organization(CMO) which has within the last two years distributed over four hundred million naira to music creators in Nigeria and around the world as royalties.

“MCSN represents the copyright interests of most Nigerian musicians vis-à-vis those of our international foreign affiliates in Nigeria” Ayilaran added.

MCSN further informed the President-elect that the society is happy about the promise he made during the electioneering campaigns that on his election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he will make the Nigerian economy to be technologically driven.

“This means that creativity would be accorded a prime place in your administration. Since copyright is the bedrock of all creativity and technology, we trust that you shall give quality attention to copyright and creativity matters, by increasing budgetary allocation to the agencies of government managing the sector.





“Particularly, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) whose major duty is to manage and enforce the new Copyright Act 2022 which was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“We strongly believe that with your emergence as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vis-à-vis the continuity of the APC-led Federal Government, the steadiness of the viable and sustainable structures upon which our creators are relying to reap the benefits and dividends from their intellectual labour are assured,” MCSN stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE